'Fast Money' Traders Give Their Opinion On Skyworks, Delta And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) earnings were good. He explained that the company sells to the phone manufacturers, and with 5G, its total addressable market is going to increase to every business you can imagine. Weiss owns the stock.

Sarat Sethi has a long position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and he advised a viewer to buy it at its current price. He said that it is the best of all the airlines. He would initiate with a small position and add if it moves higher.

Karen Firestone would buy a half a position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS). She wouldn't buy a full position at 35 times earnings.