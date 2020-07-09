Market Overview

'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On Constellation Brands, Cisco And PayPal

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2020 4:06pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is expensive and it has a leverage rate of about 4 to 1. She added that it still owns a large piece of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), which is not working great.

Sarat Sethi said you're not going to go wrong owning Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). He thinks it trades at a discount to the S&P 500.

Pete Najarian prefers PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) over Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Karen Firestone Pete Najarian Sarat SethiMedia Trading Ideas

