'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Nvidia, Broadcom And Teladoc

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2020 5:16pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link spoke about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) after the stock reached its all-time high on an upgrade from Bank Of America.

She owns the stock and she is going to hold it, but she would not buy it at these levels because it's up 69% year to date and it's trading at 50 times earnings. She would rather buy Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). It has a good market exposure in 5G and cloud and it also has a 4% dividend yield. She finds it cheaper than Nvidia.

Josh Brown is not a buyer of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC). The stock was initiated at Overweight at Stephens and it reached its all-time high on Tuesday. Brown owned the stock through the pandemic for around 100 points, but he decided to take profits because he is concerned about potential competition.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Josh Brown Stephanie Link

