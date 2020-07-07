'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 7: Momo, Valmont And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link recommended a long position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX). She sees the trade as a play on DRAM and NAND recovery in the second half of the year. The stock is not cheap at 20 times multiple, but Link thinks the earnings are depressed and she expects them to recover.

Josh Brown has a long position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER).

Jon Najarian is a buyer of Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET). He noticed unusually high options activity in them. Najarian explained that these trades are short term, but he likes their upside potential.

Michael Farr wants to buy Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI). He said it benefits from any sort of infrastructure bill.