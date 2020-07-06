'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 6: Pepsi, First Solar And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia revealed that she is a buyer of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP). She sees it as a brand that can continue to thrive even if we get back to some normalcy.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (AMEX: VXX).

Jon Najarian bought the July $53 calls in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) during the show.

Jim Lebenthal said that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is snapping back from a post stress test beat down and it has got a lot more to go.