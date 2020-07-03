Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Weighs In On American Tower, Starbucks And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
Cramer Weighs In On American Tower, Starbucks And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) is a great company and the auto industry is coming back. He likes the stock and he thinks that used cars are very, very hot.

Cramer doesn't like Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM). The stock has really done absolutely nothing.

If it's a financial technology digitized bank, it's going to go up, said Cramer. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) belongs to the group, but Cramer prefers Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Cramer is not recommending the oil stocks, so he is not a buyer of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX).

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) is a great stock and Cramer would stay on it.

Cramer prefers American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) over Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI).

When it comes to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD), Cramer finds it to be a sub-optimal situation.

Everybody hates Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) now, but wait until you see what the CEO, Kevin Johnson, has got in mind, said Cramer. He thinks that it will be on every corner and he likes the stock.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + AMT)

Zuckerberg Tells Facebook Employees He's Not Going To Change Policies In Response To Advertiser Boycott
Facebook Ready For An Audit On Hate Speech In An Effort To Address Advertiser Concern
Beyond Meat To Make Chinese Retail Debut With Alibaba Partnership
Microsoft Paused Advertisement On Facebook, Instagram Globally, Expressing Concerns Over Inappropriate Content
Price Over Earnings Overview: Starbucks
Boeing Shares Flying High On News That FAA Flight Tests Could Begin Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.