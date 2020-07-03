Cramer Weighs In On American Tower, Starbucks And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) is a great company and the auto industry is coming back. He likes the stock and he thinks that used cars are very, very hot.
Cramer doesn't like Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM). The stock has really done absolutely nothing.
If it's a financial technology digitized bank, it's going to go up, said Cramer. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) belongs to the group, but Cramer prefers Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).
Cramer is not recommending the oil stocks, so he is not a buyer of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX).
ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) is a great stock and Cramer would stay on it.
Cramer prefers American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) over Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI).
When it comes to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD), Cramer finds it to be a sub-optimal situation.
Everybody hates Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) now, but wait until you see what the CEO, Kevin Johnson, has got in mind, said Cramer. He thinks that it will be on every corner and he likes the stock.
