Drilling Deep: The LTL Model Adapts To The COVID-19 World

The less-than-truckload (LTL) sector of the trucking sector is generally more stable than the truckload carriers it shares the road with. But that doesn't mean it has faced the pandemic without major upheaval.

On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston speaks with Brian Thompson, the chief commercial officer of SMC3. His company sets the base rates for LTL shipments and he has a special insight into how the sector is faring.

LTL's primary base of business from industry is being squeezed, but growing last-mile deliveries of all sorts of products is offsetting some of that financial pain. Thompson discusses it on this week's podcast.