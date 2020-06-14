Barron's Picks And Pans: Chevron, Goldman Sachs, Progressive And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story features eight dividend stock picks for the pandemic era.

Other featured articles look at what younger day traders are favoring and why some tech giants riding high.

Also, the prospects for two financial giants, packaged food plays, specialty retailers and more.

Cover story "Dividends Are Down but Not Out. Here Are 8 Stock Picks for the Pandemic Era" by Lawrence C. Strauss suggests that there are still plenty of payouts to be had from the likes of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG).

Andrew Bary's "Goldman Sachs Stock Is Poised to Shine Again" shows how trading is making a comeback and financial giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is pushing to expand consumer banking and its relationships with corporate clients.

In "The Next Generation of Investors Discover Day Trading," Avi Salzman points out that volatile markets are firing up a new breed of day traders. See how they feel about American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and many others.

Driving and demographic trends favor Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR), even if Wall Street has dismissed its shares. So says "The Road Ahead Looks Smoother for This Auto Insurer" by Al Root. See why Barron's thinks the stock could rally up to 30%.

In Eric J. Savitz's "Tech Stocks Took a Victory Lap—and It Was Mostly Deserved," see what Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) both reaching a market value of $1.5 trillion on the same day last week signals.

"Bank of America Stock Stands to Gain on Stress Test and Earnings" by Steven M. Sears discusses how the market narrative is so surreal that few people are likely paying attention to the performance Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and its peers.

See why Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) remain among the most appealing of the big packaged-food players, according to Teresa Rivas's "The Food Stock Boom Isn't Over Yet."

In "7 Specialty Retail Stocks That Could Weather a Second Wave of Closures," Connor Smith features bricks-and-mortar retailers like Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) that would benefit from a reopening and appear to have months of available liquidity.

Also in this week's Barron's: