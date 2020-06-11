Cramer Gives His Opinion On WWE, Viavi And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that the only way he is willing to buy World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is through Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
Cramer likes Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) because Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is going to get a high sign soon from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Cramer would wait for Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) to drop to $50 to average down. He believes in the story.
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) is good, said Cramer. He also likes Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD).
Why isn't Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) all the way up, asked Cramer. He likes the stock.
Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) doesn't have enough cloud so Cramer doesn't like it.
