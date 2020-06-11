Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion On WWE, Viavi And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2020 9:12am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that the only way he is willing to buy World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is through Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Cramer likes Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) because Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is going to get a high sign soon from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Cramer would wait for Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) to drop to $50 to average down. He believes in the story.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) is good, said Cramer. He also likes Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD).

Why isn't Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) all the way up, asked Cramer. He likes the stock.

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) doesn't have enough cloud so Cramer doesn't like it.

