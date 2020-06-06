Barron's Picks And Pans: Sysco, Twitter, Zoom Video And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story wonders whether a beleaguered social media giant may be headed higher.

Other featured articles look at where CEOs and corporations stand as racial tensions flare up.

Also, the prospects for small-cap gold miners, food distributors, a Las Vegas REIT and more.

Cover story "Twitter's Biggest Fight Yet" by Bill Alpert shows how Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is facing pressure from inside the boardroom and from the White House. Could it be a recipe for stock gains?

Beverly Goodman, Reshma Kapadia and Leslie P. Norton's "These CEOs Are Speaking Out Against Racism" shares the thoughts of the Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) CEO and others who have decided to take on more of a leadership role in the wake of nationwide civil unrest.

In "Can Big Business Fix Racial Injustice? It Has to Try," Norton points out that there is a serious call to action brewing, and some top CEOs are stepping up to lead the way. How will investors at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and others react?

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) could be a golden opportunity as it merges with another small-cap miner, especially with gold prices rising. So says "Gold-Mining Merger Could Add Sparkle to This Company's Shares" by Nicholas Jasinski.

In Kapadia's "Amid U.S.-China Tensions, Active Managers Are Buying," see why American fund managers aren't worried about the rising ill will — they're buying the likes of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD).

"3 Stocks That Could Benefit When Dining Out Returns" by Daren Fonda examines why SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) and other food distributors stand to gain even if many local restaurants never reopen. Are they worth betting on?

See why Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) doubled its revenue outlook for the year, but the stock barely budged, according to Eric J. Savitz's "Zoom Delivers a Perfect Quarter—and a Cautionary Tale."

In "A Safe Vegas Dividend-Yield Play: MGM Growth Properties," Lawrence C. Strauss discusses how, though Las Vegas is reopening, attractive dividend yields look scarce. Barron's thinks MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) sports an attractive and arguably safe yield.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why the jobs report isn't quite as good as it seems

What to do when both bears and bulls make sense

Why income investors should rethink bonds

What Donald Trump said about Warren Buffett

Antibody drugs that could help curb the pandemic

What to do if employers cut their 401(k) match

