Stephanie Link Likes Stanley Black & Decker

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2020 5:59pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Stephanie Links said Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is currently one of the favorite stocks in her portfolio. She sees it as a stay-at-home stock and a re-open stock at the same time.

It's a stay-at-home stock because 70% of its revenue comes from tools and storage and it also benefits from the DIY trend. It's also a re-open stock because it sells products to really beaten down industries like energy, manufacturing and auto. As the economy recovers these end markets are going to recover for them, said Link.

Excellent product innovation and digital strength are going to lead to the market share gain and a normalized double-digit organic growth, believes Link. The company has also announced a restructuring in April that could bring cost reduction of $1 billion a year from now.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

