Traders Share Their View On Disney

Matt Maley of Miller Tabak and Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation," about Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Sanchez said Disney's brand was rock solid before the pandemic and it's going to stay that way afterwards. The company has tremendous pricing power and tremendous brand value.

She added that the valuation is reflecting all the positives so it's not necessarily well valued, but its balance sheet is very good and the company is a survivor.

Maley believes Disney is getting overbought after the recent move higher and it could pull back. He sees support for the stock at $114 and he would be a buyer at that price level. If it drops to $100, he would buy with both hands.

Disney's stock closed Thursday's session at $123.69 per share.

