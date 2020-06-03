Cramer Shares His Thoughts On UBS, Alteryx And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he's not going to recommend Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC). He doesn't know what are its investments.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) doesn't have a great dividend, said Cramer. He is not a buyer of the stock. He added that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) has a better dividend. He is starting to warm up again to Wells Fargo because it got out of the auto loan business.

Cramer believes in RNA technology and he likes Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT). He sees as a speculative stock and he wouldn't commit a lot of capital to it.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) is a buy, said Cramer.

There is too much heavy lifting for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), with problems in cities and COVID-19, explained Cramer.