Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On UBS, Alteryx And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 8:11am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he's not going to recommend Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC). He doesn't know what are its investments.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) doesn't have a great dividend, said Cramer. He is not a buyer of the stock. He added that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) has a better dividend. He is starting to warm up again to Wells Fargo because it got out of the auto loan business.

Cramer believes in RNA technology and he likes Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT). He sees as a speculative stock and he wouldn't commit a lot of capital to it.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) is a buy, said Cramer.

There is too much heavy lifting for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), with problems in cities and COVID-19, explained Cramer.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARCT + AYX)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aldeyra Jumps Into COVID-19 Drug Fray, FDA Nod For Myriad's Companion Diagnostic Test
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 19, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.