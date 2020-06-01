Fast Money Picks For June 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said that the country is reopening and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is going to see some interesting numbers in the next month.

If Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) opens lower on increased rhetoric from China, Karen Finerman would be a buyer.

Steve Grasso is a buyer of iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (BATS: IGV).

Guy Adami wants to buy FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE).