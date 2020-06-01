Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fast Money Picks For June 1

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2020 7:59am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said that the country is reopening and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is going to see some interesting numbers in the next month.

If Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) opens lower on increased rhetoric from China, Karen Finerman would be a buyer.

Steve Grasso is a buyer of iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (BATS: IGV).

Guy Adami wants to buy FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + BABA)

FedEx named as suitor for German parcel company
E-commerce Drives Multi-Pronged Expansion At UPS Airlines
Tencent To Invest $70B In Cloud, AI Projects In China, As Country Looks To Move Past Pandemic
Barron's Picks And Pans: Dropbox, Slack, Starbucks And More
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Higher; Hewlett Packard Shares Tumble
Mid-Day Market Update: LiveRamp Surges Following Q4 Results; Syndax Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Guy Adami Karen Finerman Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.