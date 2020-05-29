Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Teva, Oxford Industries And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wouldn't buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA). He explained that it's a generic drugmaker and those stocks are pretty awful in comparison to Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

Instead of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM), Cramer would rather buy PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH).

Cramer likes Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) and its new oncological franchise.

He prefers Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) over Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He believes AMD will take some market share from Intel with its new chips.

Cramer said the CEO of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is doing a fantastic job against tremendous circumstances, but he doesn't see the investment in the stock as a diversification strategy.

Cramer likes SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) a lot. He thinks that something must be going on and he sees the stock as a good one.

He would sell a half of a position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) and let the rest run.