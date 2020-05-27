Jay Leno Takes Elon Musk For A Drive In A Tesla Cybertruck

Comedic legend Jay Leno recently drove around in a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck with CEO Elon Musk and the two talked about the car's production process on CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage."

Here is a summary of what Musk told Leno about the truck:

The final car is expected to be "better" than the production car.

The proportions are "pretty close" but the final truck needs to be 5% smaller to fit in a standard garage.

The windows is constructed with 30X cold-rolled stainless steel.

The car is bulletproof to a handgun because it's "badass" and "super cool."

What Does Leno Think?

Leno's full drive with Musk will air Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The comedian is an avid car enthusiast and was waiting for the opportunity to see Musk's latest creation in person.

Pickup truck buyers for the most part are "pretty conservative" in what they want in a truck, Leno says on the show. So it may be puzzling why Musk wants to sell a pickup truck that "doesn't look anything like a pickup truck."

On the other hand, Musk is pushing the bar with a new car that "immediately makes pickup trucks look old-fashioned," Leno said.

Stay tuned to find out what Leno thinks of the truck.