Barron's Picks And Pans: Dropbox, Slack, Starbucks And More

This weekend's Barron's reveals how to play the boom in convertible securities.

Other featured articles look at retailers scooping up new business, winners as Americans end their sheltering and the pressure on small-cap dividends.

Also, the prospects for a cloud pioneer, a business communication platform provider, favorite breakfast spots and more.

"Looking for Yield? You'll Find it Here" by Andrew Bary shows why the convertible securities market has become an important source of rescue capital for companies like Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) that are seeking to get through the economic crisis.

Teresa Rivas's "Mom and Pop, Look Out: Retail Giants Will Keep Gaining Ground" suggests it bodes well for shares of big-box chains like Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) as they gobble up more business from struggling smaller chains.

In "It's Time To Rethink This Cloud Pioneer," Daren Fonda makes a case that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) was overlooked as investors rushed to stay-at-home tech stocks and it deserves a fresh look.

A narrower market breadth means many businesses are facing headwinds and that investors are piling into just a few names like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). So says "A Few Big Stocks Are Driving Market Gains. That's an Opportunity" by Al Root.

In Alex Eule's "The Great Outdoors Is Open for Business," see why Americans began the lockdown by hoarding toilet paper and puzzles but, with Memorial Day around the corner, that's about to change. What does that mean for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG), Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) and others?

"Slack Stock Is a Bet on the Future of Work. How to Play It With Options" by Steven M. Sears examines why, in the absence of face-to-face conversations, people are using Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) to converse in a virtual world that is organized around subjects.

Many large-cap S&P 500 companies, such as Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), have cut or suspended dividends this year, according to Lawrence C. Strauss's "Small-Caps Have Seen More Dividend Pressure Than Large-Caps." How have the smaller players fared?

In "Dunkin' and Starbucks Are Missing Out on Breakfast Sales," Teresa Rivas discusses why Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) face more downside risk to their stocks from a lack of breakfast bounce-back than to peers.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why America's small businesses are sputtering

How to instill values when teaching kids about money

What China's hard line on Hong Kong means for investors

Why day trading is America's new national pastime

