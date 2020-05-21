Cramer Gives His Opinion On GW Pharma, Bed Bath & Beyond And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was deemed nonessential and he thinks that it's going to be tough for it to come back. He added that it does have a capital and it can try to last.

Cramer has always liked TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) and he would own the stock.

He is not recommending the oil companies, but he thinks it's fine for his viewer to own Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD).

Cramer sees B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) as mini-Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC). The brand seems tired to him.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is a data center REIT and Cramer likes it.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) is a good stock, said Cramer. It's consolidating now and he finds that positive.

Cramer prefers Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) over Box Inc (NYSE: BOX).

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) is too controversial and Cramer needs to do more work on the stock.

Cramer continues to like GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH). It's medical cannabis and it's the only one doctors really use because it has a dosage.