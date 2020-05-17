Market Overview

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Inovio, Raytheon And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2020
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would buy Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) rather than Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). He wouldn't buy Caterpillar going into a recession.

Instead of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE), Cramer would buy Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT).

Cramer is not a buyer of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) because he doesn't want to buy an engineering construction company when the economy is going into a slowdown.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) is up like a rocket ship, said Cramer. He would take some profit. He would sell a half of the position in the name.

See Also: Why Cramer Favors Chipotle, Starbucks And Wendy's Post-Coronavirus Shutdown

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) yields too much, said Cramer. He is nervous about the stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) is an interesting idea, said Cramer. He would stick with the stock.

Cramer wouldn't buy Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN). The shipping companies had their move and he would move on now.

