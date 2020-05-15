Cramer Weighs In On Ubiquiti, Callaway Golf And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said if you want enterprise, you should go with Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). For those who want individual, he recommends Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). He is not a buyer of Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI).

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) is at interesting level to go long, said Cramer. He thinks golf is coming back.

Cramer is not a buyer of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO). He doesn't want to take to much risk.

He would buy Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) at its current level. He has been waiting for this pull back.

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is a great company and it is a buy, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) as a company, but he said we are now going into recession and we don't have an infrastructure bill.