Cramer Weighs In On Ubiquiti, Callaway Golf And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said if you want enterprise, you should go with Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). For those who want individual, he recommends Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). He is not a buyer of Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI).
Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) is at interesting level to go long, said Cramer. He thinks golf is coming back.
Cramer is not a buyer of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO). He doesn't want to take to much risk.
He would buy Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) at its current level. He has been waiting for this pull back.
Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is a great company and it is a buy, said Cramer.
Cramer likes Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) as a company, but he said we are now going into recession and we don't have an infrastructure bill.
