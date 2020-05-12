Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Uber And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised a viewer with a long position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to wait for the earnings report. He likes the Cisco setup.

Cramer would stick with Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS). The company had a good quarter.

Westrock Co (NYSE: WRK) bit off more than it could chew, said Cramer. He doesn't want to be around a company that is cutting its dividend.

You have to take a really long-term view in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), said Cramer. He believes in the stock in the long-term.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a good stock and it goes higher, said Cramer.

Cramer likes HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY) very much. He doesn't know why it is down.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) is a good one, said Cramer.