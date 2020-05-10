Market Overview

'Fast Money' Picks For May 11: EA, Nike, Nvidia

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2020 4:04pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Jeff Mills said he still likes stay-at-home stocks. He wants to buy Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped close to its all-time highs, but Tim Seymour sees its multiple as very inflated. He thinks it is difficult time for the stock to push for new highs.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

