Barron's Picks And Pans: Boyd Gaming, Domino's Pizza, Exxon And More

This weekend's Barron's shows how to prepare for the resumption of bank mergers.

Other featured articles offer tips for finding value in real estate stocks and what stocks to buy as Warren Buffett sits on the sidelines.

Also, the prospects for a gambling stock, stay-at-home picks and more.

Carleton English points out that low interest rates and high technology costs are pushing smaller banks into the arms of bigger ones. What's that mean for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) and many others? Read on in "Bank M&A Will Resume Postcrisis. How to Prepare."

Lawrence C. Strauss's "A Stock to Bet on a Recovery in Gambling" shows why Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) faces the same near-term hurdles as most gambling companies, but is helped by a geographically diversified portfolio and sufficient financial flexibility.

In "Where to Find Value in Real Estate Stocks," Daren Fonda suggests that beaten-down real estate stocks, from American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) to Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), are rebounding on optimism for a reopening.

A researcher who foresaw the housing crash that fueled the financial crisis now sees PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) and other builder stocks as buys. So says "Battered Builder Stocks Could Be Hot Properties Again" by Andrew Bary.

In Jack Hough's "Lessons From the Pandemic Recycle Bin: Americans Like Liquor, Wine, Hard Seltzer, and Pizza," see why stay-at-home Americans have continued to support the likes of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ).

"9 Value Stocks Investors Are Buying While Buffett Waits" by Randall W. Forsyth makes the case that the Oracle of Omaha may not be on the hunt, but Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and others could pay off big-time.

The dividend streaks at Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) are over, according to Lawrence C. Strauss's "3 Long-Running Dividend Payouts Upended by Coronavirus"

In "As the Nasdaq Soars, the Tech Trade Is Getting Crowded," Eric J. Savitz presents 12 Nasdaq stocks still worth buying and one to short. Do Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) make the cut?

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why home prices are likely to hold up just fine

Why stocks are rising as joblessness soars

How laid-off workers show confidence they will be rehired

Why retire-early movement is thriving in crisis

Where investors can put their cash during the coronavirus crisis

What lower livestock prices mean for beef and pork at the store

Whether an abysmal jobs report means a protracted recovery

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

