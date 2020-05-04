Up Your At-Home Cooking Game With These Recipes And Techniques

Cooking food at home that keeps your family happy is challenging enough in the best of times. But it doesn't have to be that way, thanks to a never-ending supply of cooking videos on YouTube.

The Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) streaming video property has you covered from indulgent brunch ideas to kick-off a weekend to special quarantine date nights with the spouse to very unhealthy special treats that will make your kids very happy. Think pizza and Mac & Cheese.

Here is a list of some of my favorite YouTube cooking channels.

Travel Far Away With Shakshuka

Kicking off my list of videos to improve your home-cooking and bring new ideas to the table is one of my favorite international dishes, Shakshuka.

Native to Northern Africa and the Middle East, Shakshuka is made with all those tomatoes you bought and never used. The dish is simple enough to make but requires some effort and will be a favorite for anyone who loves a poached egg.

"The Mediterranean Dish" has an excellent step by step video.

Bobby Flay Knows Brunch

"Iron Chef" and celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a master of brunch. His "Brunch at Bobby's" show on the Cooking Channel doesn't disappoint as he masterfully mixes classic and iconic brunch favorites with new ideas guaranteed to please your family during the quarantine.

Here is a compilation of 10 brunch ideas, including Creme Brûlée French Toast and Savory-Stuffed French Toast.

Light Lunch With Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad is an ideal idea for any meal, especially lunch. But anyone looking to add extra twists to Caesar Salad should check out All Things Barbecue's cooking channel for a great video.

Chef Tom for how Chef Tom Jackson grills up some lettuce (yes, really), makes croutons from scratch, prepares a fresh dressing and barbecues some chicken breasts.

The Kids Will Thank You With Mac & Cheese Pizza

Mac & Cheese plus pizza equals Mac & Cheese Pizza. Reserved only for a very special treat the kids will love you for. And don't kid yourself, you will enjoy it yourself.

"Sam The Cooking Guy" shows how the two kid-favorite items can be combined into one amazing dish.

A Classic Diner Cheeseburger

Sometimes simple is better, especially when it comes to burgers. No need for all the fancy cheeses that are difficult to pronounce and French-style brioche buns.

Ballistic BBQ's Greg Mrvich shows how all a diner-inspired cheeseburger need is some good ground beef, bacon, onions and whatever else you fancy.

Homage To New York City And Katz's

One of New York City's most iconic restaurants is Katz's Delicatessen, home to all the Jewish deli classics. The kosher-style deli is most famous for its pastrami sandwich, which is also a staple NYC food item.

The problem with making pastrami from scratch is the amount of time involved. But the good part is it isn't particularly complicated, although it does require some less-common kitchen equipment like a sous vide machine and a smoker.

"Sous Vide Everything" has a step-by-step guide on how to brine a brisket for five days, cook it sous vide for another 24 hours and then give it some love on the smoker.

Date Night Needs A Big Steak

A great date night at home needs two things: a great big steak and a great bottle of red wine.

Those wanting to go even bigger should consider splurging on a Snake River Farm American Wagyu Tomahawk Rib Steak. Be prepared to spend upwards of $100 for a 2-inch-thick bone-in steak.

The steak is ranked higher than the highest USDA grade of Prime and is without any doubt a once-a-year treat to enjoy with your loved one.

After spending a lot of money, the last thing you want to do is overcook the piece of meat beauty. BBQ company Kosmo's Q has a video that makes it nearly impossible to mess this meal up. He would know a thing or two about cooking steak, having won the 2015 SCA World Steak Championship.

Levain Cookies Copycat

How good are the chocolate chip cookies from the Levain Bakery in New York City?

Add the Upper West Side bakery to your must-visit list next time you are in New York City. In the meantime, you can re-create the cookie, courtesy of Joshua Weissman's delicious-looking recreation.

