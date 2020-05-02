Barron's Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Carvana, Madison Square Garden And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines how consumer spending will affect the economic recovery.

Other featured articles offer energy stock and bond picks, as well as retail stocks poised to thrive.

Also, the prospects for Warren Buffett's empire, a used car purveyor and an iconic sports and entertainment venue.

Cover story "Economic Recovery Rests on Consumers. It Won't Be Easy." by Reshma Kapadia points out that consumer spending has plummeted and constraints on how companies do business will create more problems. What's that mean for McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and many others?

Lauren R. Rublin's "Stocks to Buy Now, According to Energy Roundtable Panelists" shows that experts think crude oil prices could double in the next year or so. What do they think of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB) and many others.

In "10 High-Yielding Energy Bonds Are Worth a Look," Andrew Bary suggests that the debt of energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) yields more than 8% and offers an attractive alternative to beaten-up oil and gas shares.

The speed of progress seen in the Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) treatment gives hope that the pandemic can be reined in. So says "Virus Drug Efforts Put Pressure on Regulators" by Josh Nathan-Kazis. Yet hurdles and safety concerns remain.

In Bill Alpert's "Used-Car Prices Are Plunging. Why Is Carvana Soaring?" see why Barron's thinks Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) stock, which quadrupled in April's big rally, could easily cause sticker shock. Will shares decline by 67%?

"Berkshire Hathaway Reports Huge First-Quarter Loss" by Andrew Bary shows how the nearly $50 billion loss for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) reflects a more than $54 billion hit to the value of its investments.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NYSE: LULU) and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) are among retailers expected to thrive once the pandemic passes, according to an analyst featured in Reshma Kapadia's "Retail Stocks to Put on Your Shopping List."

In "This Sports Venue Is Now Open—For Investors Only," Nicholas Jasinski discusses how Madison Square Garden has spun off from the teams that play there, creating two enticing stocks: Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSGS) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE: MSGE).