Drilling Deep: Airlines Do A Quick Two-Step To Orient More Toward Freight

Airlines have suffered mightily from the loss of passenger traffic as a result of the pandemic. But there also has been a demand for their services to move freight, including an area that has always been taken to the skies to move from point A to point B: medical supplies.

On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston talks with his colleague Eric Kulisch of FreightWaves on how airlines have tried to use their spare capacity to compensate for their loss in passenger movement. There are fewer commercial passenger flights with their bellies filled with freight along with luggage. But there is still demand for those services and Eric will talk about how airlines are responding.

John will also discuss whether diesel prices have come down "enough" at the pump given the decline in other prices. The question: what constitutes "enough"?