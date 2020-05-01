Market Overview

Cramer Weighs In On Cracker Barrel, UPS And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 8:01am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed that he is worried because Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) has cut its dividend for the first time since the World War II. He is not a buyer of the stock.

Cramer is not recommending any retailers other than the "WATCH" retailers, which are Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE: FNV) has been real good and Cramer sees it as a winner. He would buy more on a pull back. He likes Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) even more.

Cramer has always felt that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is cheap, but right now he would stay away from the stock because people aren't driving that much.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) posted a quarter that was not that good, but Cramer would buy it if it drops to $90.

Cramer likes Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL). He sees it as a great cancer treatment spec.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) traded lower on Thursday. Cramer doesn't like the aerospace sector right here, but he would be a buyer of Raytheon Technologies a little bit lower.

