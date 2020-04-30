'Fast Money' Traders Answer Questions On Uber, Chipotle And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Margaret Reid said she would hold Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) for the long term.

Joe Terranova said Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is trading so high because digital orders are up, the loyalty program continues to swell and the company didn't take any government loans. He added that it has no debt and it has $1 billion in cash.

Josh Brown bought Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) at much lower price and he is not a seller. This has been a huge recovery for a company that is right in the middle of some of the worst effects of COVID-19 on the economy. He would wait for a better opportunity to buy the stock.

Stephen Weiss is out of his Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) position for a while. If he didn't own so many stocks in the space, he would take a look, but at the moment he is not the best source. He advised a viewer to do some work on the stock because its fundamentals look strong.

Jon Najarian likes Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) because a lot of people signed up for the delivery. He would buy SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) rather than individual stocks. He sees gold trading dramatically higher because of the Fed actions.

Reid said Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has been on its dividend strategy list for some time. She finds its dividend resilient and the stock trades on attractive valuation to its peers. She likes the cloud deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).

Terranova likes CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME), but he prefers MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) and Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ). MarketAxess is the best exchange trade, said Terranova.