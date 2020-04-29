Gives His Opinion On GM, American Airlines And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Prudential Financial's (NYSE: PRU) payout is too high and that concerns him. In his career, when he tried to reach for yield, he was rarely right.

The aerospace is on hold but Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) can bounce, said Cramer. He doesn't want to buy the stock.

Cramer has no long case for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), other than the fact that there are animal spirits right now buying stocks that are down. It can go 10% before people think there is no earnings momentum here.

He would take a half of position off in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) could trade higher. He likes the stock.

Instead of Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT), Cramer would buy Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV). He would let Health Catalyst come down a little bit.

Cramer sees Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) as the best stock in a bad neighborhood. He would wait for a 5% bounce and run.

Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is too hard, said Cramer. He won't buy it, but he is going to do more homework on it.