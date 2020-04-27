'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Alibaba, Peloton And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss spoke about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). He said Alibaba will never catch up with Amazon, because the latter is the U.S. domicile company and the former is the Cayman and Hong Kong domicile company. The accounting is not the same and Alibaba is not growing as fast as Amazon, explained Weiss. He owns both stocks and he is sticking with them.

Weiss added that he sold and bought back Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON).

Liz Young said that chances of treasuries producing a ton of return are probably low, especially in the next few years. She would rather own a more diversified bond portfolio that can offset those risks with more creative approaches to the market than just straight treasuries.

Michael Farr likes Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ) for the next year and he has a long position in the name. It's trading 20% discount to its peers and it is still earning money as people are eating at home, said Farr. He thinks it will certainly move with the market and it may outperform if we see a further market weakness.

Pete Najarian owns 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) and he thinks that it might move higher because of its diversified business model.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ). He sees it above $400.