Jeff Mills Is Bullish On Disney

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2020 7:40am   Comments
Jeff Mills spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He is impressed by the company's ability to execute properly and he thinks that it is going to continue to do so.

The stock is down 30% year-to-date and it is trading 24% below its 200-day moving average, said Mills. He sees some room to recover because the market is trading only 7% below its 200-day moving average. The current valuation of 16 time trailing earnings is below the 23 multiple from the end of the last year and its 15-year average is 18, which makes Mills confident that the stock is undervalued.

Mills understands that the business is going to be challenged, but he thinks that a lot of bad news is already reflected in the price. The company is going to be around for a long time and Mills wants to own it at its current price.

