Fast Money Picks For April 27
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Jeff Mills said that he likes the health care sector because the government spending is going to increase over 30% year-over-year. Health Care SPDR (NYSE: XLV) should outperform the broad market in such an environment.
Tim Seymour is a buyer of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He likes its recovery after it reported a very conservative guidance.
Guy Adami thinks that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is going to continue to race higher.
