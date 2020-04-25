Market Overview

Fast Money Picks For April 27

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Jeff Mills said that he likes the health care sector because the government spending is going to increase over 30% year-over-year. Health Care SPDR (NYSE: XLV) should outperform the broad market in such an environment.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). He likes its recovery after it reported a very conservative guidance.

Guy Adami thinks that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is going to continue to race higher.

