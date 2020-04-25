Market Overview

Cramer Comments On IHS Markit Ltd, Pinterest And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2020 4:20pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) is a really good fintech company and it should be bought.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is too hard as many things have to go right, even without COVID-19, said Cramer. He wants to skip this one.

Cramer would take a pass on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR). He prefers Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) and Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS).

Instead of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK), Cramer would rather buy Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). He likes Home Depot more.

Cramer's long-term view of the waste management business is good, but in the short-term he sees some pressures. He prefers Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) over Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG).

Cramer said that he is buying only Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) on Cinco De Mayo, not Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS).

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is Cramer's favorite casino stock, other than Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN).

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) got downgraded on Friday, said Cramer. He finds it expensive.

