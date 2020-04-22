Market Overview

3 Stocks Ready To Break Out, According To Josh Brown

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 5:57pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Josh Brown spoke about three stocks involved in medical equipment and testing diagnostics that look like they're setting up for a breakout.

He sees these ideas as trades, not investments, but he thinks they can reach new highs. He would use Tuesday's lows as a stop loss.

See Also: The Secret Life Of 'Downtown' Josh Brown

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has gotten back to a gap from January and it sets up nicely, according to Brown.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is his favorite of the three. The stock traded higher on better than expected earnings.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) had insider buying of 10,000 shares last week.

