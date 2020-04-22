3 Stocks Ready To Break Out, According To Josh Brown

On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Josh Brown spoke about three stocks involved in medical equipment and testing diagnostics that look like they're setting up for a breakout.

He sees these ideas as trades, not investments, but he thinks they can reach new highs. He would use Tuesday's lows as a stop loss.

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has gotten back to a gap from January and it sets up nicely, according to Brown.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is his favorite of the three. The stock traded higher on better than expected earnings.

Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) had insider buying of 10,000 shares last week.