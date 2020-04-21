Cramer Gives His Opinion On Chipotle, Clorox And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is good if you can get it under $800. He likes it because it has a great balance sheet.

Cramer is not a buyer of Revolve Group LLC (NYSE: RVLV) because the only e-commerce companies the market likes are Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP).

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) has a good yield, but Cramer would rather own Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) because it has growth.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ: DEAC) is a blank-check company, said Cramer. He is not going to give a blank check to anybody and he wants to see what does Diamond Eagle own.

Cramer likes Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO). He sees it as a preferred way of vacationing when people are not sure about a hotel.

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is a great stock, said Cramer. He would hold on to it.