Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Chipotle, Clorox And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 9:36am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is good if you can get it under $800. He likes it because it has a great balance sheet.

Cramer is not a buyer of Revolve Group LLC (NYSE: RVLV) because the only e-commerce companies the market likes are Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP).

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) has a good yield, but Cramer would rather own Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) because it has growth.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ: DEAC) is a blank-check company, said Cramer. He is not going to give a blank check to anybody and he wants to see what does Diamond Eagle own.

Cramer likes Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO). He sees it as a preferred way of vacationing when people are not sure about a hotel.

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) is a great stock, said Cramer. He would hold on to it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + STZ)

Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2020
10 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas
6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
7 More New Foods We Can't Wait To Try: Dickey's BBQ Family Pack, Dairy Queen Blizzards And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.