Cramer Weighs In On Nucor, Delta Air Lines And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 7:58am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY). He would stick with the stock.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is the best house in an incredibly bad neighborhood, said Cramer. Steel is something that should be sold going into a recession, Cramer said, but added that he would not sell Nucor because it has a good dividend and is solid and well-run.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is a great American company, said Cramer. It is going to have a not-as-great quarter as he would like because of the exposure to oil and China. He would not sell it.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG), Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) are well run enough to survive this nuclear war against oil and gas, said Cramer. He added that he hates these stocks.

If we get more good news on COVID-19 treatment, people are going to buy the airline stocks, said Cramer. He would wait for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to trade higher on any positive news and he would sell it then because it is hard to tell how good the sector is going to be.

