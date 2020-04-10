Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Exxon, Polaris And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2020 8:40am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would let go of Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK), unless it gets a takeover. He thinks its procedures are optional now and there is no room in hospitals for that to happen.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is to speculative, thinks Cramer.

If you want to buy an oil company, instead of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Cramer would buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG), EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) or Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE).

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) is a pretty interesting opportunity for the long term, said Cramer. It has a 4% yield.

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) is a very interesting spec, thinks Cramer.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) always comes back, but it is giving shares away, believes Cramer. He would rather own Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC).

