Stephanie Link Is A Buyer Of UnitedHealth

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2020 5:38pm   Comments
Stephanie Link spoke on CNBC's "Closing Bell" about UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). She sees the stock as a quality name on sale.

She said it's down 12% from its highs and it trades around 16 times forward estimates, which is a discount to its usual historical multiple. The company has a very diversified revenue stream and it could have a pretty solid 2020, added Link.

It's doing a great job in controlling costs because it invests heavily in technology and in digital, which should bring a nice operating leverage on earnings, believes Link. She thinks UnitedHealth has a good balance sheet and its political environment became a little more benign with Bernie Sanders dropping out of the race.

