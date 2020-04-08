Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In ViacomCBS

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action," about unusually high options activity in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) on Tuesday. He noticed the call options volume was over three times the average daily call options volume and the most of that activity came from the May $16 calls.

A couple of thousand contracts were traded in the strike and traders were paying around $1.80 for these options. The trade breaks even at $17.80 or around 21% above the closing price on Tuesday. Khouw explained that this is a big bet and the trader expects a big bullish move in five weeks. The premium is approximately 12% of the stock price.

