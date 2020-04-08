Cramer Shares His Thoughts On IBM, Enphase And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said IBM (NYSE: IBM) is a good defensive stock. He likes its dividend yield and its cloud strategy.
Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) is a quarter misser, thinks Cramer. He prefers US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR) in the sector, but he would rather own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
Cramer likes Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL). He thinks it has a good yield.
Instead of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), Cramer would buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN).
Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is a better opportunity than Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), thinks Cramer.
Cramer likes Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) and the solar power business.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) has a lot of debt so Cramer would not buy the stock.
Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) is speculative, but Cramer likes it.
