Market Visibility For The Always Responders

On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill will be talking about the economic impact that covid-19 is having on freight and the transportation industry. They'll cover the latest news and freight flows backed by data driven insights powered by SONAR.

On this episode they'll be joined by Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KNX) President and CEO David Jackson – TruckStop.com's COO Trent Broberg – and market experts Andrew Cox, Zach Strickland, and Anthony Smith

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on FreightWaves Linkedin, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

