Tiger King of the Road – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are covering headlines concerning the grocery supply chain and if we're running out of food, more manufacturers aid in making face masks as shippers pivot, and what new overweight waivers mean for carriers.

Plus, are peak rates in the rearview?

Good News Bad News concerning unemployment and corporate goodwill, Tesla's Cybertruck, marijuana delivery, a train conductor going off the rails, and Netflix's Tiger King.

Then we hear from you in Comment Section Rodeo!

With special guests: Daniel Agamez, National Director of Operations and Implementations for Lean Staffing – Daniel "Mr. Supply Chain" Stanton – Jamin – more!

