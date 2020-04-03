Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Domino's Pizza And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) traded lower on COVID-19, but he likes its dividend yield and it remains a great stock. It's a big position for his charitable trust fund.

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE: CCC) is a research company, but Cramer hadn't thought of it as a COVID-19 play. He needs to do more research to see if it is worth buying on that.

Cramer is a buyer of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ). He believes the company has a great delivery, which makes it a terrific investment.

There is too much supply in the oil and gas pipelines sector, thinks Cramer. He doesn't like pipelines and natural gas anymore and he doesn't like Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI).

