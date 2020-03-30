Is Freight Headed For A Cliff? (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the state of freight and if volumes are headed for a cliff. How are truckers and warehouse workers dealing with the outbreak and why are they striking?

Uber Freight's, head of operations and co-founder, Bill Driegert dials in to talk about what his company is doing to support drivers.

Owner/operator Ingrid Brown updates us on what she's seeing dock to dock and coast to coast as she delivers freight during the covid-19 outbreak.

It's Strickland Business as Zack Strickland breaks down his SONAR chart of the week.

Kevin Hill gets us up to date on the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index and tempers our expectations on what April will look like for inland freight.

And, Emily Szink on this week's big and little deals concerning the freight cliff, the sharing economy, the growth of FreightTech, grocery store online orders, a Tiger King sequel, Wrestlemania, and more.

