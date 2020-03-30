How Forager Is Working Through The Challenges Posed By The COVID-19 Pandemic (With Video)
FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fuller sits down with Forager CEO and founder Matt Silver to discuss how Forager is working through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTBE: http://bit.ly/FW-subscribe
Follow Us!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freightwaves
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreightWaves/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freightwaves/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freightwaves/
Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 FreightwavesMedia Interview