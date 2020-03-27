Can America Pick-Up? (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are shining a light on some of the good that is being done in the supply chain amidst the coronavirus crisis.

13 year-old Logan Miller dials-in to tell us how he's using his allowance to #thankatrucker

Steam Logistics CEO Jason Provonsha talks global trade and how freight volumes are looking from our borders.

Post.Bid.Ship's Jon Payne gives us his view of freight flows from Spain.

Plus, Good News Bad News concerning the stimulus bill, airlines, Chinese trade, HOS, AirBnB, nurses, and more.

Finally, we hear from our listeners in Comment Section Rodeo.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor Lean Staffing

More FreightWaves Podcasts