Can America Pick-Up? (With Video)
FreightWaves  
March 27, 2020 4:41pm   Comments
Can America Pick-Up?

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are shining a light on some of the good that is being done in the supply chain amidst the coronavirus crisis. 

13 year-old Logan Miller dials-in to tell us how he's using his allowance to #thankatrucker

Steam Logistics CEO Jason Provonsha talks global trade and how freight volumes are looking from our borders.

Post.Bid.Ship's Jon Payne gives us his view of freight flows from Spain. 

Plus, Good News Bad News concerning the stimulus bill, airlines, Chinese trade, HOS, AirBnB, nurses, and more.

Finally, we hear from our listeners in Comment Section Rodeo.

Watch the LIVE video

Posted-In: Freightwaves podcast What The TruckMedia

