Barron's Picks And Pans: COVID-19 Stocks, Intel, Tesla And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story reveals where to find bargains during the COVID-19-driven sell-off.

Other featured articles focus on the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak and on venture capital.

Also, the prospects for the leading electric vehicle maker, regional banks and more.

Cover story "Where to Find Bargains in the Coronavirus Selloff" by Andrew Bary shares why the coronavirus going global this past week is a wake-up call for investors — and also an opportunity. Read why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and others may be worth a look now.

As the coronavirus outbreak disrupts parts procurement from China, tech companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and other industries look most vulnerable, according to Avi Salzman's "Coronavirus Is Disrupting Supply Chains. These Industries Are Most Vulnerable." See which industry could be protected.

In "How Venture Capital Became Intel's Answer to 'Massive Disruption,'" Eric J. Savitz takes a look at how, since 1991, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has invested more than $12 billion in some 1,500 start-ups.

From possible drug-treatment breakthroughs to pressures on supply and hospitals, the outlook for investors is murky for now, according to "How the Coronavirus Will Challenge the Health-Care Industry" by Josh Nathan-Kazis. See what that means for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and others.

In Daren Fonda's "Venture Capital Attracts the Corporate Crowd," see why corporate capital is flooding in as deal activity and valuations may be peaking. Read what investors need to know, including on Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

"Tesla Could Be Worth $1.5 Trillion, Says Ron Baron" by Leslie P. Norton discusses why a diehard growth-stock investor with a long-term horizon expects Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to make 10 times his money from here.

While tech companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have come under fair and overdue criticism over the past year, we could get a reminder of tech's benefits in the coming weeks. So says Tae Kim's "Tech Could Shine as Virus Worries Mount."

In "Their Stocks May Be Underperforming, but These 3 Regional Banks Offer Solid Dividends," Lawrence C. Strauss makes a case that while stocks of regional banks like KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) are not exactly on fire of late, at least investors can find plenty of income in the sector.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How big companies are preparing for coronavirus fallout

Why China's economy is much worse off than markets think

Whether this downturn might just be getting started

How OPEC is preparing to tackle the fallout for oil prices

Whether Disney's sequel to Bob Iger looks like a hit

