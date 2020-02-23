Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barron's Picks And Pans: AT&T, Kroger, Virgin Galactic And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Barron's Picks And Pans: AT&T, Kroger, Virgin Galactic And More
  • This weekend's Barron's cover story ponders the significance of M&A in the financial sector.
  • Other featured articles focus on recent moves by the Oracle of Omaha.
  • Also, the prospects for a heavy equipment maker, a leading telecom, a commercial spacecraft firm and more.

Cover story "Wall Street Takes Over Main Street" by Daren Fonda and Andrew Bary shares why the Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) deal for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) heats up big banks' race to land more retail investors.

Jack Hough's "It's Time to Build a Stake In Caterpillar" suggests that earnings could be bottoming out at construction, mining and energy and transportation machine maker Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). See why Barron's thinks, absent a recession, its shares look cheap.

In "There's a 5G Showdown Brewing. Intelsat Stock Could Be a Casualty." Alexandra Scaggs points out that Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) stock could become a casualty in a 5G showdown among hedge fund managers, satellite operators and the federal government.

See how AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is transforming itself for a future of 5g and streaming, according to "AT&T Says Content Is King in a Streaming World" by Eric J. Savitz. Is having quality content really more important than connectivity speed?

In Andrew Bary's "Buffett: Berkshire Bought Back $5 Billion in Stock," see why the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NASDAQ: BRK-A) CEO says it repurchased about 1% of the shares outstanding. Why is that not enough for some investors?

See Also: 4 Coronavirus Myths Causing Unnecessary Alarm

"Why Warren Buffett Was Right to Scarf Up Kroger Stock" by Jack Hough discusses how Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is unique among grocers in its reach and its ability to invest in e-commerce. And it is expected to show solid same-store sales growth for the year.

After a decade of stops, starts and missed deadlines, why has commercial spacecraft company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock soared some 200% this year? Tae Kim's "Virgin Galactic Stock Is Skyrocketing. It's Just Hype." has a look.

In "The Amazon Effect and Stamp.com's New Life," Al Root makes a case that postage reseller Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) walking away from a deal with the U.S. Postal Service has forced it to diversify as shipping is being reshaped by Amazon.com.

Also in this week's Barron's:

  • Barron's best online brokers ranking for 2020
  • A contrarian economist's warning of recession and deflation
  • What the worst-case coronavirus scenario would mean for the global economy
  • Why investors should stay away from Argentina for now
  • Whether it is time to prepare for the next correction

Posted-In: AT&T Barron's Berkshire Hathaway Caterpillar E*TRADE Intelsat KrogerMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT + BRK-A)

Trinity "Right-Sizing" Production Capacity With Market Demand
Trinity Industries' Quarterly Profit Falls But Revenues Rise
The Street's Mixed Reaction To Buffett's $550M Kroger Bet
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trims Apple Stake, Buys Into Kroger, Biogen
Barron's Picks And Pans: Berkshire Hathaway, Bitcoin, Roku And More
Why Caterpillar's Stock Is Like The 'Unloved Stepchild' Of This Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga