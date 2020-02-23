Barron's Picks And Pans: AT&T, Kroger, Virgin Galactic And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story ponders the significance of M&A in the financial sector.

Other featured articles focus on recent moves by the Oracle of Omaha.

Also, the prospects for a heavy equipment maker, a leading telecom, a commercial spacecraft firm and more.

Cover story "Wall Street Takes Over Main Street" by Daren Fonda and Andrew Bary shares why the Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) deal for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) heats up big banks' race to land more retail investors.

Jack Hough's "It's Time to Build a Stake In Caterpillar" suggests that earnings could be bottoming out at construction, mining and energy and transportation machine maker Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT). See why Barron's thinks, absent a recession, its shares look cheap.

In "There's a 5G Showdown Brewing. Intelsat Stock Could Be a Casualty." Alexandra Scaggs points out that Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) stock could become a casualty in a 5G showdown among hedge fund managers, satellite operators and the federal government.

See how AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is transforming itself for a future of 5g and streaming, according to "AT&T Says Content Is King in a Streaming World" by Eric J. Savitz. Is having quality content really more important than connectivity speed?

In Andrew Bary's "Buffett: Berkshire Bought Back $5 Billion in Stock," see why the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NASDAQ: BRK-A) CEO says it repurchased about 1% of the shares outstanding. Why is that not enough for some investors?

"Why Warren Buffett Was Right to Scarf Up Kroger Stock" by Jack Hough discusses how Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is unique among grocers in its reach and its ability to invest in e-commerce. And it is expected to show solid same-store sales growth for the year.

After a decade of stops, starts and missed deadlines, why has commercial spacecraft company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock soared some 200% this year? Tae Kim's "Virgin Galactic Stock Is Skyrocketing. It's Just Hype." has a look.

In "The Amazon Effect and Stamp.com's New Life," Al Root makes a case that postage reseller Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) walking away from a deal with the U.S. Postal Service has forced it to diversify as shipping is being reshaped by Amazon.com.

