Barron's Picks And Pans: GM, Kraft Heinz, Tesla, Under Armour And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story reveals the third annual ranking of America's most sustainable companies.

Other featured articles explain why oil stocks may have hit bottom and offer a look at how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting health care companies.

Also, the prospects for a processed foods giant, two leading automakers, a sportswear manufacturer and more.

Cover story "The 100 Most Sustainable Companies in America" by Leslie P. Norton makes a case that as companies get more sustainable, investors are benefiting. See how Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and many others fared in Barron's third annual ranking.

Andrew Bary's "Energy Stocks Might Finally Have Hit Bottom" points out that the already battered oil and gas stocks have been hit hard by coronavirus fears. See why Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) could be the best of a bruised bunch.

In "Health-Care Companies Try to Gauge the Costs of the Coronavirus," Josh Nathan-Kazis shares how the spreading coronavirus epidemic will disrupt supply chains and reduce surgeries. Find out what that means for the likes of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

After a long downturn, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) stock looks ready to pop, according to "Kraft Heinz Could Have Bad News. Time to Buy." by Al Root. See why Barron's believes its cheap valuation now makes the risk-reward equation attractive.

In Ben Walsh's "Wall Street Has Its Own Brand of Pawn Stars," see why FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS), which operates more than 2,600 pawnshops in the United States and Latin America, is built for a slowdown, whenever it arrives.

See Also: Teslamania Runs Wild! Now What?

"Justifying Tesla? Don't Even Try." by Alex Eule discusses how Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is now worth nearly $60 billion more than when founder and CEO Elon Musk once sought to take the company private.

Century-old automaker General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), not electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, should have a market value approaching $200 billion So says Al Root's "The Case for General Motors Stock." See how Barron's reached that conclusion.

In "Under Armour Works on Its Comeback," Alistair Bates suggests that Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) ought to know a thing or two about comebacks. How will the new CEO address headwinds facing the sportswear manufacturer?