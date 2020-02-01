Barron's Picks And Pans: Intel, Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story explores the world of global dividend stocks.

Other featured articles explain why earnings are better than they appear and offer tips for playing the coronavirus outbreak.

Also, the prospects for a merging telecom giant, rival chip makers, the so-called Amazon of China and more.

Lawrence Strauss makes a case that any long-term income investor should be a global investor in the cover story "There's a World of Dividend Stocks Out There. And They Pay More Than U.S. Companies." Also see the companion article on why taxes on global dividend stocks can be tricky.

Nicholas Jasinski's "T-Mobile Stock Is a Winner — Sprint Merger or Not" points out that a federal judge is expected to rule on the T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) merger in the coming weeks. Regardless of the outcome, its shares look attractive, says Barron's.

In "4 Bargains to Be Found Among Stocks Hit by Coronavirus Fears," Avi Salzman shares why, even though travel and energy stocks have been pummeled, analysts like Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and a few other plays.

While responses to the coronavirus will take time, biotechs and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are developing platforms for future viral threats. So says "Drugmakers Are Racing to Develop a Coronavirus Vaccine" by Josh Nathan-Kazis.

In Jack Hough's "This Earnings Season Is Better Than You Think," see why Barron's says zero fourth-quarter growth is no reason to "fire the glitter cannons" — but the outlook for 2020 remains bright after big results from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and many others.

"Are You Ready for the Chip Wars?" by Tae Kim suggests that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is taking a more aggressive stance as rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) gains share. Why a price war would be "bad for everybody."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), a leading proxy for China's economic growth will soon report earnings, according to Steven Sears' "Alibaba Stock Looks Like a Buy on China Virus Fears." See how to play a possible spike with options.

In "Oracle and 2 Other Stocks With Rising Prices That Still Look Cheap," Jack Hough reveals how a search for healthy companies bucking the trend toward high P/Es turned up only a few names, including Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

Also in this week's Barron's:

How long before the coronavirus is contained

Whether the coronavirus will cause a recession

Five black swans that could imperil financial markets

Why thinking bonds are safe may be a mistake

Certificates of deposit that offer better yields than some bonds

The next hotspot for sustainable investing

